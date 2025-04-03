43 vehicles impounded

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Apr 03 (APP):The district administration imposed hefty fines on transporters involved in overcharging and overloading during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malik Muhammad Tahir, a thorough inspection of 1,265 vehicles was carried out during Eid days. He said that 70 vehicles were fined for overcharging and overloading, with 43 passenger vehicles being impounded in addition, a total fine of Rs. 153,500 was imposed.

The RTA secretary said the authority also succeeded in recovering Rs. 24,160 in excess fare from transporters, which was returned to passengers. Special monitoring squads were formed to oversee the situation during the holidays, with full support from the traffic police and assistant commissioners, he added.