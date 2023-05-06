NA Speaker congratulates National Cricket Team on One-Day series victory; number One Ranking

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP): National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf extended his heartfelt congratulations to the national cricket team on their recent victory against New Zealand in the one-day series and attaining the number one spot in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ranking.

In a message on Saturday, Raja Pervez Ashraf applauded the entire management and all the players, including chairman Najam Sethi, for their efforts in bringing glory to the country. He praised the team’s dedication and hard work, which resulted in their outstanding achievement of becoming the world’s best cricket team.

ڈپٹی اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی @ZahidDurraniJUI کی پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کو عالمی رینکنگ میں پہلی پوزیشن حاصل کرنے پر مبارکباد۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ ہماری کرکٹ ٹیم نے بہترین کارکردگی کا مظاہرہ ہوئے ملک کا نام روشن کیا ہے جس پر تمام پاکستانیوں کو فخر ہے۔ چیئرمین قومی کرکٹ ٹیم @najamsethi

سمیت… pic.twitter.com/lmr9qaKCcV — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) May 6, 2023

The Speaker also lauded captain Babar Azam for scoring the fastest 5,000 runs in one day cricket and urged other players to follow in his footsteps. He emphasized that the Pakistani youth possess immense talents and have proven their abilities in every field.

In conclusion, Raja Pervez Ashraf congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on their success and expressed his belief that they would continue to make the country proud with their outstanding performances.

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی راجہ پرویز اشرف کی پاکستانی کرکٹ ٹیم کو عالمی رینکنگ میں پہلی پوزیشن حاصل کرنے پر مبارکباد۔ پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم نے آئی سی سی رینکنگ میں دنیا کی نمبر ون ٹیم بن کر پاکستان کا نام روشن کیا ہے۔ قومی کرکٹ ٹیم کے چیئرمین نجم سیٹھی سمیت پوری مینجمنٹ اور تمام کھلاڑی… pic.twitter.com/LDL7eWL2BH — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) May 6, 2023