PM holds cordial interaction with dignitaries: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a warm and cordial interaction with dignitaries on the sidelines of King Charles lll coronation ceremony in London.

In a tweet, she said that the Prime Minister had interaction with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of State UK Andrew Mitchell, President of Maldives Ibrahim M Solih, President of Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichulema and President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopan.

