Muqam accorded warm welcome at Gulistan Uzbekistan

PESHAWAR, May 06 (APP): Minister of Culture and Tourism of Republic of Uzbekistan Nazarbekov Ozodbek Akhmadovich warmly welcomed the Pakistani delegation led by Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on arrival at III Bakhshi International Festival, being held in the beautiful city of Gulistan, Uzbekistan.

The officials of the exhibition briefed the Adviser to PM on the occasion, said a press release issued here Saturday.

Engr Amir Muqam took keen interest in the artwork displayed at the festival and said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan were interlinked in culture, history and beautiful cultural heritage. He stressed on enhancing bilateral cultural relations as well as ties in all other sectors.