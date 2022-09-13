Canadian delegation calls on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): A Canadian delegation led by Minister for International Development Harjit S. Sajjan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, here on Monday.

“We really honor and appreciate your visit to Pakistan to see on-ground flood situation in the country.” Ayaz said.

The minister for Economic Affairs apprised his Canadian counterpart on the devastating situation faced by Pakistan due to unprecedented rains and flash floods, said a press release.

Ayaz said, “Pakistan faced 2010 flood due to melting of glaciers, but this time it is all due to climate change. Pakistan contributes less than 1% of the global greenhouse gas emissions yet, we are suffering more.”

He further stated that the Government of Pakistan, the country’s armed forces, NDMAs, PDMAs, civil society, overseas Pakistanis, international communities and every citizen of Pakistan was donating to deal with the national emergency.

The Canadian minister expressed heartfelt condolences on the devastating floods in Pakistan and said, “We are mindful of the disaster of floods that Pakistan is going through and we are here to tell Pakistan that we stand with you in your difficult times.”

He further stated that Canada was a strong ally of Pakistan, and the Pakistani community in Canada was eager to help and provide as much assistance as they could.

He further assured that Canada was ready to provide financial assistance in infrastructure, energy and even agriculture sector, once the need assessment was done.

Ayaz appreciated his counterpart and said that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank (WB) was going to finalize the Damage Need Assessment report in coming week which would present the real picture of the total damage caused by flash floods.

He further stated that once the report was finalized, it would be shared with the Canadian Embassy.

He further apprised him that the donations received so far were intended for the flood victims across Pakistan. So far, the Pakistani government had disbursed Rs 70 billion under the BISP for families who had lost everything due to the floods, he added.

Moreover, he highlighted that the prime minister of Pakistan himself monitored the aid effectiveness with the National Flood Rescue Coordination Committee (NFRCC) meetings everyday.

A Special Steering Committee was also formed to steer the rescue and relief efforts with transparency and efficiency, Ayaz said.

The Canadian minister appreciated the efforts done by the Government of Pakistan.

The delegation comprised Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour, Members Canadian Parliament Iqra Khalid, Salma Zahid, Director Pakistan – Afghanistan South Asia Bureau Christopher Gibbins, Humanitarian Affairs Officer Matthieu Kimmell, Counsellor and Head of Development Cooperation Luke Myers.