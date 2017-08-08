National women hockey championship reaches to SF stage

LAHORE, Aug 08 (APP): Pakistan Whites, Punjab Colours, Islamabad and

Pakistan Board breezed into the semi-finals of the 5th National U-18

Hockey Championship, here on Tuesday at the National Hockey Stadium.

Punjab Whites outplayed sister team Colours 2-1 but the defeat failed to

block the way of Colours into the semi-final because of its better position on the points table.

In the other matches, Islamabad eliminated Sindh Whites 5-2, Pakistan

Boards routed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 11-0. In another match having on impact on the seeding of the team, Sindh Colours beat Balochistan 3-0.

Following are the results of the matches:

Punjab Whites: 2, Punjab Colours: 1

Scorers:

Punjab Whites: Sharika Sarwar & Zara Tariq

Punjab Colours: Hamra Latif

Islamabad: 5, Sindh Whites: 2

Scorers:

Islamabad: Beenish Zafar 2, Urooj Shehzadi, Khansa Bibi & Habiba

Sindh Whites: Asiya & Tehmina Parveen

Pakistan Boards: 11, KPK: 0

Scorers:

Sana Akhtar 4, Mahnoor Liaquat 3, Seema 2, Mahnoor Aslam & Rukhsar

Sindh Colours: 3, Balochistan: 0

Scorers:

Farwa Akram, Sadaf Tariq & Mahnoor

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is a rest day and the two semifinals would be played on August 10.

Thursday: Following is the programme of the semi-finals: Punjab Whites vs Islamabad (3:00 PM)

Pakistan Boards vs Punjab Colours (5:00 PM).