National Theatre festival to be held from July 25

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is organizing a ‘National Theatre Festival 2017’ at PNCA Auditorium from July 25 till August 12.

The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence day celebrations.

An official of PNCA told APP that the objective of the Festival is to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a National platform to the leading theatre groups in the country.

PNCA invited Theatre Groups from all over the country to participate in the said festival and avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent at National level and share their ideas with likeminded theatre enthusiasts.

PNCA will pay an amount of Rs. 1, 50,000/- as a production cost. The number of participants of each group will not exceed 12, including the Director/ Producer/ Actors/ Technicians etc.

In case the number exceeds 12 members, the expenditures on boarding and lodging will be borne by the group.

PNCA will provide boarding and lodging for two nights (Maximum) to the groups from Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six nights’ maximum to the groups from Sindh, Baluchistan, Southern Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan for the 12 members of each group.

Each group will use suggestive sets. The design of the set will be provided to PNCA in advance. PNCA will provide the facility of set Designer, Stagehands, electricians, carpenters to every group.

Stage Props like sofa set, Beds, center table, Amirah, chairs etc. will be provided by PNCA.

PNCA will provide all available light and sound facilities with technical staff to each group. Special light or sound effects if any will be arranged by the group.

The producer will obtain NOC from the author of the script and will also be responsible for making all necessary payments to all the cast and crew members out of production fee.

Video recording/ photography will not be allowed to the groups. PNCA has all the rights to reject any script at any moment.

Scripts will be strictly followed during performance. Every group after selection has to fill a bond with PNCA showing the willingness against the rules and regulations.