National security top priority of government: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on

Wednesday said national security was the top priority of the government

and development in the country was impossible without peace.

Talking to PTV, he said strengthened economy provides guarantee of

strong security to any country and Pakistan’s economic condition was improved, adding that international community was acknowledging the government policies.

He said he accepted the ministry of interior as a challenge and

would use all capabilities for making the country peaceful and would also

adopt new techniques for the purpose.

The minister said Pakistan had rendered sacrifices in war against

terrorism and played frontline state in that regard and nobody could

deny this.

Replying to a question, he said peace in Afghanistan was in favour

of all and Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had been hosting more than 3.5 million Afghan

refugees for four decades.

Ahsan Iqbal said National Action Plan (NAP) would be implemented

more effectively and all political parties should play their due role for it.

Present Pakistan was much better as compared to the past and every

sector was giving positive results, he maintained.

He said resources were reducing due to increasing population in the

country and it would increase to 3.5 billion till 2045.

He said terrorist incidents and power load-shedding were visibly

reduced during the four years of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Political opponents of PML-N were afraid of losing the next general

elections 2018, he said.