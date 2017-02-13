National men and women judo championship

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP): National men and women judo championships will get into action from Tuesday at Hamidi Hall, PSB Sports Complex Islamabad.

Top 14 teams of the country including KPK, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, Pak Army, WAPDA, Railway, Police, Navy and HEC will participate in both the events, said a spokesman of PJF while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said the events were to be held in Karachi in December last but were postponed on the request of stakeholders WAPDA, and HEC.

“Token participation has been granted to DHA and Gilgit Baltistan for the promotion of Judo in the respective areas”, he said .

The Championship of men will be held in 10 weights while the women part of the event will have 8 weight categories.

Men weight categories,-50,-55,-60,-66,-73,-81,-90,-100, +100kg and Open weight.

Women weight categories,-40,-44,-48,-52,-57,-63,-70kg and Open weight.

“The competitions will help in spotting new judo talent, both in men and women, besides shortlisting the most outstanding judo players for considering them in national election to represent the Pakistan teams abroad in in international judo championships in due course of time”, said the spokesman.

He said PJF was striving for the cause of judo in Pakistan and judo events were being organised at all levels to achieve this objective.

“We will be organizing courses for the upgrading of our coaches which will also help in improving the standard of the game”, he said.