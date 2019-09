ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Asad Ullah, Hamza Khan, Zesshan Zeb, Uzair Shaukat, Zaynab Khan and Komal Khan have qualified for the finals of the National Junior Squash Championship for Boys and Girls to be played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

In Boys Under17 category final, Asad would play Hamza while in Boys Under19 category Zeeshan would face Uzair. In Girls Under19 category final, Zaynab would be up against Komal.