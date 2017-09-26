National Jr Athletics C’ship to start next month

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The National Junior Athletics

Championship will be staged here at the Pakistan Sports Complex

in the last week of October.

Talking to APP, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP)

Honorary Secretary, Muhammad Zafar said we had written a letter to

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the venue to host the championship.

“A total of 15 teams from all over the country would be

invited to participate in the event including Pakistan Army,

Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan

Police, Higher Education Commission, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Fata,

Balochistan, AJK, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.