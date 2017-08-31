National Jr Athletics C’ship in October

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The National Junior Athletics
Championship will be staged here at the Pakistan Sports Complex in
the last week of October.
Talking to APP, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP)
President, Maj. General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi said a total of 15
teams from all over the country would be invited to participate in
the event.
“Those teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan
Air Force, Wapda, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police, Higher
Education Commission, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Fata, Balochistan, AJK,
Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.
He said junior players would also be part of the championship
and AFP would provide food and accommodation during the tournament.
He also urged the higher authorities to encourage athletes
like cricket and hockey players are being supported. “The annual
grant of AFP should also be increased,” he said.
He requested the government to build an indoor stadium for the
training of athletes as during heavy rain falls and bad weather it
is difficult for athletes to practice.
Responding to a question, Sahi said the performance of
athletes in the Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku was better
than other games as athletes got silver and bronze medals.
He hoped that athletes will show good performance during Asian
Indoor Martial and Art Games scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan
from September 15.
The training camp for preparations of the games is underway
here at Jinnah stadium under supervision of head coach Asghar Gill
and other coaches.
“We will send players to China, Japan and other countries for
training,” he said and added all-out efforts are being made for the
promotion of athletics in the country.
