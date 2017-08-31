National Jr Athletics C’ship in October

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The National Junior Athletics

Championship will be staged here at the Pakistan Sports Complex in

the last week of October.

Talking to APP, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP)

President, Maj. General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi said a total of 15

teams from all over the country would be invited to participate in

the event.

“Those teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan

Air Force, Wapda, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police, Higher

Education Commission, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Fata, Balochistan, AJK,

Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

He said junior players would also be part of the championship

and AFP would provide food and accommodation during the tournament.

He also urged the higher authorities to encourage athletes

like cricket and hockey players are being supported. “The annual

grant of AFP should also be increased,” he said.

He requested the government to build an indoor stadium for the

training of athletes as during heavy rain falls and bad weather it

is difficult for athletes to practice.

Responding to a question, Sahi said the performance of

athletes in the Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku was better

than other games as athletes got silver and bronze medals.

He hoped that athletes will show good performance during Asian

Indoor Martial and Art Games scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan

from September 15.

The training camp for preparations of the games is underway

here at Jinnah stadium under supervision of head coach Asghar Gill

and other coaches.

“We will send players to China, Japan and other countries for

training,” he said and added all-out efforts are being made for the

promotion of athletics in the country.