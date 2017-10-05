National development always a priority of PML-N: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Oct 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said that development and prosperity of
the country has always been a priority of Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Talking to PML-N leader and former MNA Hanif Abbasi
on Thursday, he said: “On the other side, some of the political
opponents have always tried to spread anarchy in the country
and they are still engaged in their nefarious designs.”
He said that the sit-in group had always created hurdles
in the national development, as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
was not desirous of public development or prosperity in the
country.
“The anti-development political designs of these elements
have fully been exposed before the nation and this is the reason
that the opponents of the public welfare have to face failure
at every front,” he added.
He said that people were desirous of seeking solution to
their problems and prosperity and they would hold accountability
of the elements impeding the journey of development during the
general election of 2018.
On the other hand, the PML-N government would successfully
complete the journey of development and prosperity, concluded
the chief minister.
