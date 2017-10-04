National Athletics C’ship from Oct 28

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP)

is holding 2nd National Youth and Junior Athletics Championship (Men & Women) from October 28 to 29 here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

The affiliated units of the federation will take part in the

championship, said a press release issued here from Pakistan Sports

Board.

The Federation has approached Pakistan Sports Board for the provision

of ground and track facilities alongwith requisite equipment and manpower.

Electronic Timer System available with PSB will also be provided to

the Federation for holding this mega event in a befitting manner.

Moreover, provincial teams and technical officials will be

accommodated at PSB Hostels.