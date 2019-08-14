Nation observes August 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):The nation on Wednesday celebrated its 72nd independence day with great spirit by expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) facing oppression for more than seven decades, which further mounted after revocation of the Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution by New Delhi this month.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial headquarters, besides special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and salvation of the people of IoK from Indian suppression and atrocities.

The main event was a grand flag hoisting ceremony held here at the Convention Centre, in which President Dr Arif Alvi hoisted the national flag. The ceremony was attended by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, services chiefs, ministers, diplomats and a large number of people.

Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony, President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle to self-determination, saying India’s regressive decision to alter the special status of Kashmir as a disputed territory and its attempt to tamper with IOK’s demographics was unacceptable.