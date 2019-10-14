Nafees urges Pakistani students to enrich their academic experience in UK

LONDON, Oct 14 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called upon the Pakistani students to enrich their academic experience in Britain and use the same for the development of Pakistan.

High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria stated this while addressing Pakistani Chevening scholars over a Dinner Reception hosted at the High

Commission on other day.

As many as 54 Chevening scholars, from a wide range of professions, have started their academic programmes at various UK Universities this autumn.

The event was held as part of the students outreach efforts of the Mission.

In his welcome address on the the occasion, the High Commissioner congratulated the students on their selection for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship programme. He urged the students to make the most of the enriching academic experience in Britain and then use the acquired

knowledge and expertise in their respective disciplines for the development of

Pakistan.