Nafees urges for exploring the potentials in Information Technology sector of Pakistan

LONDON, Oct 09 (APP):Pakistani High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called upon the overseas Pakistanis and investors from the United Kingdom to explore the investment potentials and opportunities in various sectors of

economy including the Information Technolgy sector in Pakistan which has a promising future.

“Pakistan offers enormous opportunities due to its geo-strategic location in the region and the present government has initiated investment friendly policies and incentives, created conducive business environment besides opening up various sectors of the economy for investors including Information Technology sector which has a promising future”, he said while addressing as chief guest at a roadshow organized by JumpStart Pakistan here at Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday

evening.