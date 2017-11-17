Naeem Y. Zamindar joins as new BOI Chief

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):The Cabinet Friday approved the decision to have Naeem Y. Zamindar report to the Prime Minister as the new Chairman of the Board of Investment.

He is a results-driven CEO with experience in venture capital and building businesses in public and private companies, a press release said.

He is coming from Acumen Pakistan, where as the CEO he led a team that successfully set up the Pakistan Fund initiative and made investments in social enterprises and leaders.

He has been invited to join the Global Advisory Board of Acumen.

Naeem was previously the CEO of Wateen Telecom, CSO of Mobilink (now Jazz), and a Senior Investment Manager at Intel Capital in Silicon Valley where he was involved in over 20 investments in high tech firms.

Naeem Y. Zamindar was certified by the State of Washington as a CPA and has an MBA from the prestigious INSEAD Business School.

He stated that “my vision is to promote and enable Pakistan as an attractive investment destinations. I will work towards catalyzing investments into priority areas that will fundamentally enable a happier life for its citizens, especially sectors where technology can play a disruptive role, like in education, healthcare, energy and agriculture. I strongly believe that Pakistan has the opportunity to leapfrog the development cycle because of the technology revolution and entrepreneurship.“