NAB lodges complain against Channel 24, host Mubashir Luqman

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

on Thursday lodged a complain with Pakistan Electronic Media

Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against host of Khara Such programme,

Mubashir Lucman which was aired on Channel 24 News.

The programme, entitled ‘Khara Such’ was aired on Wednesday

(June 28, from 10:03 to 10:53 pm) and hosted by Mubashir Lucman.

In a letter addressed to Chairman PEMRA, NAB has

termed the programme as absolutely false, baseless and concocted,

which cast aspersions on Chairman NAB and the NAB as an institution.

The complaint further revealed that the channel by airing such

a false and defamatory programme against Chairman NAB and NAB as an institution had deliberately made an attempt to tarnish the respect

and image of both the Chairman and Bureau.

Moreover, the channel without obtaining official point of view

of NAB has also violated PEMRA’s Electronic Media Code of Conduct

2015.

The primary duty of a reporter/host is to place right

information and statistics before airing any programme and has to

verify pros and cons of the story.

But, in the said programme, the host went on air without

verifying record and leveled allegations.

“The channel management and host of the programme are in

material breach of, inter alia, section 3(1), section 4 (9)

and section 22 (1), (3) and (4) of the Electronic Media Code of

Conduct notified by the Government of Pakistan in 2015,” it was also

mentioned.

The Bureau has sought an immediate necessary action against

management of the channel and Mubashir Lucman for violating PEMRA’s

Code. In fact, the host and management of the channel have failed to

fulfill their legal, professional and ethical duty by defaming

statutory office of the Chairman but also repeated the programme

again and again.