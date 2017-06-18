ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sunday
congratulated Pakistan team over their glorious victory in the final
match of the Champions Trophy against India at Oval, London.
Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the final and clinched the
Champions Trophy for the first time.
The NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker, in their messages, praised
Sarfraz Ahmed for his astute captaincy and lauded the performances
of Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Muhammad
Amir, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan, Hassan Ali and the entire team.
They expressed the hope that the team would continue to
perform well and bring more laurels for the country in future.
NA Speaker, Deputy congratulates Pakistan team
ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar