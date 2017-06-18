NA Speaker, Deputy congratulates Pakistan team

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sunday

congratulated Pakistan team over their glorious victory in the final

match of the Champions Trophy against India at Oval, London.

Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the final and clinched the

Champions Trophy for the first time.

The NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker, in their messages, praised

Sarfraz Ahmed for his astute captaincy and lauded the performances

of Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Muhammad

Amir, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan, Hassan Ali and the entire team.

They expressed the hope that the team would continue to

perform well and bring more laurels for the country in future.