NA panel on IBNHLH disposes of lands reforms bill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting, National History
and Literary Heritage on Thursday disposed of a bill for land reforms in the country.
It resolved unanimously after detailed deliberation that recommendations of the bill may not be passed by the Assembly.
The committee meeting, chaired by Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla, MNA discussed in detail the bill ” Redistributive Land Reforms Bill 2017″moved by S A Iqbal Qadri,MNA.
The mover opined that it was responsibility of the state to ensure that wealth is not accumulated in few hands as presently 30 per cent of the land is in the hands of only
1 per cent people.
The Chief Commissioner Federal Land Commission Mian Khalid Karim opposed the
bill by saying that the commission has already moved a bill which was being wet by the
Law Division. Moreover,he said that the matter is sub judice as a case is pending in
the Supreme Court.
The representative of Law Division said that it was domain of the provinces, so no
legislation could be done at federal level. He also cited ruling of the Supreme Court which
says that state cannot fix land limit and legally inherited land cannot be acquired y the
state.
After debate on the bill, the committee disposed of the bill.
The Committee also considered the Report of the Sub-Committee on “the Protection
of Journalists Bill, 2014 (moved by Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, MNA) and approved the
recommendations of the Sub-Committee.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fauzia Saeed briefed the Committee at length about
the steps taken by Lok Virsa for the promotion, preservation and protection of Cultural History
and National Heritage.
Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum
Aurangzeb said that Lok Virsa has taken many steps to improve its performance during past
four years. She said soon social media would be utilized by Lok Virsa as vital tool to attract
the new generation.
She said that a traveling Lok Mela would be organized in all parts the country. The minister
said despite the fact that culture was a devolved subject now, Pakistan National Council of the
Arts and Lok Virsa were doing their best to promote art and culture.
The Committee appreciated the steps and efforts made by the Lok Virsa Management for
uplifting, promotion and protection of Culture Heritage including National Languages.
The ED Lok Virsa also presented budgetary allocation and its utilization by Lok Virsa in
written form for perusal of the Honorable Members of the Committee. It was recommended
by the Committee to present the same at power point in its next meeting.
Later the Committee visited the Culture Heritage Museum maintained by the Management
of Lok Virsa. The Committee was also briefed by the representative about the Diorama’s and
various others monuments displayed in the museum representing various Cultural Heritage and
Civilizations. The Committee appreciated the efforts and steps taken and planned to be taken
by the Lok Virsa Management.
The Committee recommended that the short video clips from the Lok Mela or other events
organized by Lok Virsa for promotion of Culture should be uploaded at YouTube so that it will
be easily accessible to public at large.
It was also recommended by the Committee to initiate Lok Mela festivals at district level
across the country so that the young generation will be well aware about the Cultural History
of the country.
Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Muhammad Khan Daha, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Tahir Iqbal Ch.,
Ms. Zeb Jaffar, Ch. Muhammad Tufail, MNA’s attended the meeting.S.A. Iqbal Quadri, MNA/Mover
of the land reform bill and senior officers of the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and Lok Virsa
attended the meeting.
NA panel on IBNHLH disposes of lands reforms bill
ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting, National History