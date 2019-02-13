Music maestro Robin Gosh composed evrgreen,melodious songs

MULTAN, Feb 13, (APP) :Music maestro Robin Gosh composed melodious, sweet and heat-touching evergreen songs, which were unprecedented as

he was inculcated the art by leading composers of their times.

Young and talented musician Sahir Ali Bagga, said this while

paying rich tribute to great musician in connection with his

third death anniversary while talking to APP by phone

here on Wednesday.

He said that death of Robin Gosh was a big blow to Pakistan’s

music industry, adding that had he alive today, many budding composers

would have learnt a lot from his experience.

Robin Gosh had abandoned composing music some 20 years before

his death, Bagga said adding that he had played drums for ” Jo Dar Gaya

Wo Mur Gaya” with him.

His songs for superhit films “Aaina, Chakori, Bandish,

Talash, Chahat and Dooriyan” won six Nigar Awards for him, the

musician informed and adding that who could forget ” Sona na

Chandi, na koe mahal and Mujhay dil say na bholana.”

These days, the young composers were learning much by

listening to Robin Gosh’s music. His songs has ‘feelings’ as

he used instruments according to requirement of poetry, he

said adding that he had the mastery over arrangements

of instruments, Bagga stated.

Multan based Ustad Sagheer who has been associated with music

over 45 years said that “Raag Bheem” was Robin Gosh’s favourite

Raag upon which he had composed his songs.

Robin Gosh’s name was considered guarantee of a hit film

on box office, he said adding that legendary Mehdi Hassan and

Mehnaz Begum rendered many songs in his compositions.

Robin Gosh was known for composing ‘ situational songs’

after consulting with writer and director of a film, the

senior musician said, adding that he was very sincere with

his work.

The music composed by him was an asset for Pakistan’s film

industry, Ustad Sagheer concluded.