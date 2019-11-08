Murad causes upset to advance to quarterfinals of Int’l Badminton Tournament

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Pakistan’s Murad Ali caused the huge upset in men’s singles event of the ‘Yonex Sunrise Pakistan Series International Badminton Tournament when in the last-16 round he eliminated event’s top seed B.R. Sankeerth of Canada at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Friday.

Murad displayed quality game right from the outset to dominate his opponent 2-0, with the game score of 21-16, 23-21. In the quarterfinal, he will now take on sixth seed Saran Jamsri of Thailand, who advanced to the last eight stage by defeating Pakistan’s Raja Muhammad Zulqarnain Haider 21-10, 21-7.

Pakistan’s Amir Saeed edged passed Canada’s Hussain Ali in a one-sided affair 2-0, with the game score of 21-3, 21-5 Muhammad Saeed Bhatti lost his fixture to third seed Milan Ludak of Czech Republic 1-2 with the game score of 21-19, 17-21, 14-21.

Eighth seed Dipesh Dhami of Nepal outclassed Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Larosh 2-0, with the game score of 21-19, 21-11. While fourth seed Georges Julian Paul of Mauritius beat Pakistan’s Muhammad Muqeet Tahir 2-1, with the game score of 21-11, 21-13.

Pakistan’s Awais Zia also moved to the quarterfinal as he overcame compatriot Abdur Rehman 2-0, with the game score of 21-9, 21-17.

Fifth seed Howard Shu also reserved a quarterfinal berh after trouncing Pakistan’s Azeem Sarwar 2-0, with the game score of 21-12, 21-12.