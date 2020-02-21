Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets HBL PSL match

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):Multan Sultan outplayed Lahore Qalandars by five wickets to notch up its first win of the HBL Pakistan Super League here at the Gadaffi stadium on Friday night.

In the first inaugural match of Lahore leg, Multan skipper Shan Masood won the toss and put Lahore into bat on a supporting wicket which seemed full of runs. Lahore managed 138 for 8 in 20 overs and Multan answered with 142 for 5 in 16.1 overs.

Shan Masood held together the inning and kept his team well on path of run chase with a steady and responsible 38 runs knock consuming 29 balls, hitting four fours and one six before the visiting team lost opener James Vince (18) at 24 and Moeen Ali (11) at 43.

However, Shan kept the one end alive with smart hitting to all parts of the ground and together with Rilee Rossouw posted 42 runs for the third wicket. Shan was the third batsman out at 85 and Multan found it closer to hunt a low victory title. Rilee (32) the fifth batsman out, played 28 balls to force two fours and one six to put his team at the threshold of victory before Zeehan Ashraf made just four runs, the fourth batsman out.

The arrival of slogger, veteran Shahid Afridi produced strokes as his hit enterprising unbeaten 21 with two fours and one six in 12 balls to accomplish the victory target.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Wiese took one wickets each for 18, 40 and 11 runs from Lahore.

Earlier Lahore were off to a firm start as openers Fakhar Zaman and Chirs Lynn produced 59 runs for the opening stand before a charged crowd.

It seemed that both the openers who appeared well set will finish off the allotted runs to post a big total. But all of sudden things turned bad to worst for the home side which met a dramatic top and middle order collapse which left them 1 for 59 2 for 60 and 3 for 63.

Top scorer opener Lynn was out after making 39 with four fours and three sixes in 19 balls at a grand total of 59 and one run later Fakhar departed and at a total of 63 Lahore lost the third wicket of Ben Dunk (3) and the home side found it hard to re unite its batting to salvage its pride with rivals bowlers in control.

Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar played captains fighting knock of 34 off 20 balls laced with one four and three sixes in the role of second top scorer. Wicketkeeper batsman Dane Vilas supported the side with 19 runs as Lahore’s four batsmen Ben Dunk (3), David Weise (3), Shaheen Afridi (2) and Haris Rauf (0) batted without application and failed to progress to double figures. Muhammad Hafeez scored 14 runs.

Man of the match Imran Tahir finished with two for 21, Muhammad Ilyas took two wickets for 16, Moeen Ali got two for 13 and Sohail Tanvir claimed one wicket for 36 runs.

Teams, Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (capt), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Imran Tahir.

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (wk), Sohail Akhtar (capt), David Weise, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari.