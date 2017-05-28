More High Performance Cricket Centres in pipeline to groom talent

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to
establish High Performance Cricket Centres in other regions to
facilitate players along with developing Fitness Centres.
These Centres planned to be established at all grounds and
venues where first class domestic matches are played to help enhance
physical fitness of players.
High Performance Centres have been established at Karachi and
Multan and are operational.
Sources at Inter-Provincial Coordination Division while
listing the steps taken to promote sports and also establishment of
Sports Academies during last three years on Sunday said PCB is
conducting a four-Week extensive Academies Programmes for Under-19
players at all 16 regions on annual basis.
PCB is utilizing available infrastructure and this programme
is effectively helping players to prepare for upcoming domestic
season.
Giving further details, the sources said that Pakistan Sports Board
(PSB) had affiliated 38 National Sports Federations out of which
four Federations i.e. Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association,
Pakistan Hockey, Squash and Tennis Federations had established
academies for promoting and training of players from
grassroots level.
Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) has
established a Snooker Academy at Faisalabad during 2013-14 in
collaboration with University of Agriculture-Faisalabad and is
equipped with international standard Billiard/Snooker
Tables/Accessories which are jointly provided by PBSA and PSB.
Islamabad Snooker Academy has also been functioning in
premises of Pakistan Sports Complex.
Moreover, the sources said before financial year 2013-14
Pakistan Hockey Federation had established academies at different
potential centres of the country for training and grooming young/
school going players. The talented boys were inducted in junior
teams. After fiscal years 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16, PHF closed
the project. Pakistan Hockey Federation has proposed establishment
of High Performance Hockey Academies to the concerned Ministry
through a Visionary Strategic Plan till year 2020.
Similarly, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) established
Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) at Islamabad which was
inaugurated on July 9, 2015 with following salient features:
These are to regain and retain lost glory in game of squash,
promising squash players would be provided international level
training to make them World leaders in game of squash through personality development and confidence building, educate, groom and update trainers on international standards and provide the best international level squash facilities to players under one roof.
A mixed group of junior and senior players have been inducted
in the academy which has been equipped with state of the art
facilities including video cameras, video library of top players
matches and other coaching techniques etc.
The sources said over period of times, it has been observed
that beside game skills, our players severely lack in physical
fitness and mental strength and added to help players improve their
physical fitness and mental strength, a training strategy has been
devised. PSF also helps these players for playing maximum
international tournaments abroad throughout the year on basis of
their current standing and expected performance.
In addition to PNSA in Islamabad, similar squash academies are
being established in other major cities. Being hub of squash in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), PAF has also established academy at Hashim
Khan Squash Complex Peshawar.
PSF-JK Squash Academy, being run at PSF-Jahangir Khan Squash
Complex, Karachi through Sindh Squash Association Punjab Squash
Association is operating similar academy at Punjab Squash Complex,
Lahore. Hundreds of upcoming players are being trained in these
regional academies.
During last couple of years, PSF has very successfully
organized 4-6 international tournaments ranging from US $ 15,000-
25,000 prize money. While playing at home ground, Pakistan’s players
proved their worth and shown some outstanding performances at major
international events abroad. At present Pakistan holds Gold Medal
at Asian Senior Team Championship, Silver Medal at Asian Junior Team
Championship and recently we have won Gold Medal during World Junior
Team Championship, 2016 at Poland. Israr Ahmad from Lahore has won
Gold Medal in Asian Junior Individual Championship, 2015.
Earlier in May 2014 squash also brought Gold Medal in Asian
Individual Championship after a gap of 14 years.
In Tennis domain, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has
established Academies during last three years in Rawalpindi,
Gujrat, Karachi, Burewala and Lahore.
Under Junior Tennis Programme of International Tennis
Federation, Pakistan Tennis Federation provided tennis equipment to
all of above mentioned academies which resulted in 2000 new players
exposed to tennis only in 2016.
Highlighting role of these Academies, the sources said
players acquire proper coaching/training by qualified coaches to
enhance their potential to achieve desired results whilst competing
in international competitions.
More High Performance Cricket Centres in pipeline to groom talent
ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to