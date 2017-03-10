Monument at parliament house lawn unveiled

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday unveiled the monument at the parliament house lawn to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of democracy.

Addressing at the unveiling ceremony here, he said “This monument will always remind us of the great sacrifices for democracy by political workers, civil society and media persons.”

He said that this monument would remind the future generation how country’s democratic forces had struggled for supremacy of the democratic system and against the dictatorship.

He acknowledged the struggle of unsung heroes in way of democracy and said that country’s democratic institutions were flourishing now only due to their struggle and commitment to cause.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, “On this day we all pledge to continue our struggle for the supremacy of the parliament and democracy.”

He said “We have to strengthen the parliament through our performance and attitude, being true representatives of public. Our any act against patience will only support the agenda of those who were against democracy.”

He termed recent incident of exchange of harsh words between two parliamentarians as an unhappy incident. He added such attitude will encourage anti-democratic forces.

He said that behind this democratic system there was struggle and sacrifices of those who really faced hardships and trouble.

Two major political parties have a record of struggle against dictatorship and a role in supremacy of democracy.

He acknowledged the efforts of Chairman Senate for supremacy of democracy and rule of law in the country.