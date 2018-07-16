MMA, PML-N agree on seat adjustment in Mardan

MARDAN, July 16 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) here the other day agreed on seat adjustment

in Mardan for the upcoming general election.

Addressing a press conference, PML-N provincial president

Amir Muqam and MMA provincial chief Maulana Gul Naseeb said that MMA would

support PML-N candidates on two provincial assembly seats PK-52, PK-53 while

PML-N would back MMA candidate on NA-21 Mardan.

They said MMA would support the PML-N candidates Arsalan

Khan and Khan Akbar on provincial assembly seats while PML-N would back MMA

candidate Shujaul Mulk on national assembly seat.

However, the MMA candidates for PK-52, 53 have rejected this

decision and held a protest demonstration in front of Mardan Press Club.