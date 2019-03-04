METRO shares its expansion, Investment Plans with BOI

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):METRO shared its expansion and investment plans with Board of Investment (BOI) for Pakistan especially for Punjab with new store opening in Multan along with expansion of E-Commerce (METRO Online) and Franchise (Freshly) business.
The METRO delegation led by Managing Director Marek Minkiewiczand and BOI Committee lead by Chairman/ MOS Haroon Sharif (MOS/Chairman BOI) here in the office of BOI, said in statement issued by BOI here on Monday.
METRO delegations comprising of Managing Director, Marek Minkiewicz , Director Corporate Affairs Pervaiz Akhtar and Director Finance Asim Isar along ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Martin Kobler.
