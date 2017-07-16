Message of CM on Int’l Justice day

LAHORE, July 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said a justice-based society was
an indispensable pillar for socio-economic development of the
country and it was a responsibility of the state to provide
justice to its citizens.
In a message on the International Justice Day, the chief
minister said the purpose of celebrating this day was not only
exclusively to highlight the significance and usefulness of
justice in the society but also to pay tributes to those
sacrificing their lives for struggling against unfairness.
He said: “Our religion Islam teaches a lesson of
promoting the highest values of uprightness and provision of
equality as well as justice are the part of the fundamental
teachings of Islam”.
Shehbaz Sharif said societies not sure of
impartiality end up into a miserable societies and in order to
make our country a diverse and progressive nation in the
world, provision of justice is must.
“Promotion of justice and supremacy of the constitution of
Pakistan is the mission and aim of the PML-N and today we have
to reassure the commitment to provide justice to all sections
of the society,” he added.
