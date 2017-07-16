Message of CM on Int’l Justice day

LAHORE, July 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said a justice-based society was

an indispensable pillar for socio-economic development of the

country and it was a responsibility of the state to provide

justice to its citizens.

In a message on the International Justice Day, the chief

minister said the purpose of celebrating this day was not only

exclusively to highlight the significance and usefulness of

justice in the society but also to pay tributes to those

sacrificing their lives for struggling against unfairness.

He said: “Our religion Islam teaches a lesson of

promoting the highest values of uprightness and provision of

equality as well as justice are the part of the fundamental

teachings of Islam”.

Shehbaz Sharif said societies not sure of

impartiality end up into a miserable societies and in order to

make our country a diverse and progressive nation in the

world, provision of justice is must.

“Promotion of justice and supremacy of the constitution of

Pakistan is the mission and aim of the PML-N and today we have

to reassure the commitment to provide justice to all sections

of the society,” he added.