Memorable performance to win gold of World Jr weightlifting, Nooh

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):National weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt said that winning the gold medal in the World Junior weightlifting championship in Tashkent is a memorable performance of his career and he looks forward to win laurels for the country in international events in near future.

“I feel delighted on my success and it is a honour for me and for my country to win gold medal in World Junior Weightlifting Championship “, said the gold medal winner while addressing a news conference here on Wednesday at the National Hockey Stadium.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Secretayr, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, Amjad Amin Butt, VP PWLF Rashed Malik, CEO PWLF Hafiz Imran Butt, Nooh’s father Ghulam Dastgir Butt and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other SBP officials warmly received the champion weightlifter upon his arrival at National Hockey Stadium.

Nooh Butt said he is quite satisfied on winning coveted gold medal for the country. “Govt provided me necessary cooperation and this factor proved crucial in my gold medal winning performance”.

He expressed his gratitude to Govt for extending cooperation. “Next month I’m going to feature in Asian Games at Jakarta where I will face top class weightlifters from several countries including Iran and Uzbekistan. I’m quite confident to clinch more gold medals in next international events”.

Hafeez Bhatti said: “We are proud of Nooh Butt’s feats. Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with Weightlifting Federation for the promotion of this sport in the province”.