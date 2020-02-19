Members of All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group in UK Parliament meet FM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Members of the All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group in the UK Parliament called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Parliamentary Kashmir Group for visiting Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said that visit of Parliamentary Group depicted reiteration of their commitment on resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which was very important for the people of Kashmir, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Foreign Minister said that All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group in the UK Parliament was very important forum and the people of Kashmir had many expectations from them.

The Group was playing important role in highlighting the issue of Kashmir at international level.

He said that the Group’s 2018 report on Kashmir was very significant, adding, however the current situation required the international institutions especially the Parliamentary Kashmir Group to issue an updated report.