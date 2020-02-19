Meeting with All Pak Automobiles Association on Feb 26 to discuss vehicles standards: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said a meeting of All Pakistan Automobiles Association and other stakeholders will be called on February 26 to discuss standards of vehicles.

In a tweet, Fawad Chauhdry said a process has been started to bring major reforms in developing standards of vehicles after food and electronics.

“Cars made in Pakistan will now be integrated into the system of standards. To discuss this, a meeting of All Pakistan Automobile Association has been called in the coming days”, the tweet said.