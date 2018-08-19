MCA shock KCA in Independence Day One-Day Cricket Cup

PESHAWAR, Aug 19 (APP):Modern Cricket Academy shocked Khan
Cricket Academy XI by four wickets in the opening match of the Independence Day
One-Day Cricket Cup Arbab Niaz Stadium on Sunday.
Former international footballer of Pakistan Air Force Shahid Khan
was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Independence
Day One-Day Cricket Cup in which teams from various cricket academies are
taking part.
Khan Cricket Academy skipper Kamran won the toss and elected to
bat first by setting up a handsome total of 210 runs in the allotted 35 overs
match. Kamran smashed an elegant captain knock of scoring 59 runs off 23 balls
with five boundaries and one towering six over the long on boundary.
Altaf (30) with three boundaries, Rashid added another 29 runs
were the other leading contributors. For Modern Cricket Academy medium pacer
Usman grabbed three wickets, Adil Shah, Ibrahim took two wickets each.
In reply to 210 runs total, Modern Cricket Academy chased the
target after playing 33.3 overs for the loss of six wickets with opening
batsman Ibrahim and Adil provided a good and solid opening wicket stand of 106
runs. Ibrahim smashed 54 runs while Adil Shah made half-century of 52 runs
respectively. For KCA Adnan got two wickets, Ibrahim, Zabeh, Safi Ullah and
Usman got one wicket each. Thus Modern Cricket Academy won the match by four
wickets.
