Matters regarding BGNU discussed in meeting

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir on Sunday
discussed the matters related to the setting up of Baba Guru
Nanak University (BGNU) in Nankana Sahib with a committee
constituted in this regard.
The meeting was held here on Sunday which discussed the
matters related to the determining of land for the university.
MNA Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, MPA and Special
Assistant to Chief Minister Rana Muhammad Arshad and others
were also present on the occasion.
