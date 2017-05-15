Marvi launches drive for hepatitis C screening

KAMOKE, May 15 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson BISP,

MNA Marvi Memon on Monday launched volunteer youth drive for Hepatitis C screening amongst high risk rural women-BISP beneficiaries.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at the TMA building here, she said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) besides providing financial assistance creates awareness among its beneficiaries on education and health so that they may take care of themselves and their families.

The volunteer drive is being carried out by a group of young doctors headed by Dr Mahum Shahid and students from University of Gujrat and would provide awareness regarding the causes, prevalence and consequences of Hepatitis C among poor women. MNA Umer Nazir, MPA Rana Akhtar and DG BISP Punjab Sara Saeed were present on the occasion.

She said the beneficiaries who tested positive in the screening drive will be linked with government facilities for treatment and follow up.

Chairperson BISP presented a model consisting of partnership between

respective local parliamentarians, volunteers, district provincial health

facilities and BISP that can together render valuable service for the country by screening vulnerable women and their families for Hepatitis C, thus helping government in treating this disease.

She also appreciated the efforts of the young doctors and students in the identification, treatment and creating awareness about this fatal disease.

She also lauded the efforts of the volunteers of Islamabad in

designing and developing the easy to understand yet well researched awareness material for the BISP beneficiary women.

She extended her full support for expansion of this initiative to other parts of the country.

The minister also distributed community service certificates among the young doctors and students who participated in the voluntary drive.