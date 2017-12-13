Marriyum rebuts media reports about rejection of PPP proposals on Delimitation Bill by the government

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly rebutted media reports that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi had rejected 11 proposals presented by the PPP as a condition for supporting the government Bill on Delimitations of constituencies resulting in a deadlock on the issue.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, she said that legislation on delimitations was a vital democratic and constitutional imperative and the government was committed to proceed on the issue in conformity with the constitutional, parliamentary and democratic norms.

The minister said that in the CCI meeting presided over by the Prime Minister, all the provinces had taken decisions with consensus after thoroughly deliberating on the issue of delimitations and matters connected with it. She reiterated that all the issues should be seen in the context of the decisions taken by the CCI. She said that the government firmly believed in the democratic process of consultation and viewed with respect the proposals made by all the parties represented in the parliament.