Marriyum condoles death of Iftikhar Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed deep sense of grief over the demise of popular folk artist Iftikhar Qaiser.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that he was a great artist

who showed his versatility and artistic ingenuity in the Pushto, Hindko and Urdu TV dramas.

Marriyum said that due to his death, the country had lost an artist of a

high stature who had rendered invaluable services for the promotion of performing art, which would be long remembered.

She said that the void created by his death could not be filled easily. The Minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the departed soul

and fortitude to the family to bear the irrevocable loss.