ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Minister of State for
Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb,
on Friday called on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq
Dar here at the Ministry of Finance.
The Minister of State briefed the Finance Minister on
financial matters pertaining to the Ministry of Information,
Broadcasting & National Heritage, and shared proposals for the
final budget document with him.
Marriyum Aurangzeb elaborated on
the global economic models where entertainment industry is
a major contributor to gross domestic product (GDP).
She said that under the guidance
and vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Ministry of IB&NH was working on a production and broadcasting policy to revive
and strengthen Pakistan’s film production industry to
promote national heritage, screen tourism, culture, literature,
narrative of tolerance and entertainment opportunities .
The Finance Minister assured of his support for the initiatives
of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage.
He said that the proposals and measures provided by the Minister
of State were under consideration.
He said that the PML(N) government has also defended and promoted themedia’s right to freedom of expression, and it will continue to do so in the future.
He said that the government recognizes the importance of, and accords
due importance to, promoting Pakistan’s arts, culture
and national heritage. Senior officials of the Finance Division also attended the meeting.
Marriyum Aurangzeb calls on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Minister of State for