Marriyum Aurangzeb calls on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb,

on Friday called on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq

Dar here at the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister of State briefed the Finance Minister on

financial matters pertaining to the Ministry of Information,

Broadcasting & National Heritage, and shared proposals for the

final budget document with him.

Marriyum Aurangzeb elaborated on

the global economic models where entertainment industry is

a major contributor to gross domestic product (GDP).

She said that under the guidance

and vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Ministry of IB&NH was working on a production and broadcasting policy to revive

and strengthen Pakistan’s film production industry to

promote national heritage, screen tourism, culture, literature,

narrative of tolerance and entertainment opportunities .

The Finance Minister assured of his support for the initiatives

of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage.

He said that the proposals and measures provided by the Minister

of State were under consideration.

He said that the PML(N) government has also defended and promoted themedia’s right to freedom of expression, and it will continue to do so in the future.

He said that the government recognizes the importance of, and accords

due importance to, promoting Pakistan’s arts, culture

and national heritage. Senior officials of the Finance Division also attended the meeting.