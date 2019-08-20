Maritime Minister for master plan of SITE, assures funds from Federal Govt

KARACHI, Aug 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday, asked SITE Association leadership to prepare a master plan for the SITE so that the development work there can be done accurately and in most efficient way.

Speaking at an interactive session with industrialists and traders of the SITE areas, the minister assured that he personally would pursue the master plan and would get maximum funds from the federal government for its timely execution.

“I shall fight for SITE area. I shall take this master plan to Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce and would try to get as much as funds possible from Federal Government,” he reaffirmed.

He said local and foreign investors always called for ease of doing business in the country. That, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying its best to provide all the required facilities and maximum incentives to the business community.