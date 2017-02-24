Major developments being made on Pakistan-Turkey cooperation: PM

ANKARA, Feb 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Friday said that major developments were being made on
cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.
During an interaction with the newsmen at breakfast
here, the prime minister said Pakistan would welcome Turkey to
join China Pakistan Economic Corridor as the latter along with
Central Asian states could bring about a boost to the CPEC.
“Our future vision focuses on establishing linkages with
the Central Asian Republics from Khunjrab to China, Kyrgyzstan
and Kazakhstan,” he said.
The prime minister, who was on three-day official visit
here, said during his meeting with Turkish President, wide
ranging issues were discussed including Syria, Russia, Daesh,
Free Trade Agreement and enhancing economic cooperation.
To a question about the misreporting by media about any
blast in Gulberg area of Lahore, the prime minister said that
it was extremely positive that discussions against such
irresponsible reporting had already started within the media
as self-accountability was the best way forward.
He told media that there was a remarkable difference in
load shedding comparing the situation in 2013 and 2017. Long
power outages have immensely decreased and the industrial
sector was being supplied uninterrupted electricity as per
their demand.
Prime Minister Sharif said that motorway was built in
1998 and needed repair after 10 years, but unfortunately no
one paid heed to it. In 2013, he said the government started
work on the project and work on 13 motorways projects was
underway that would cost Rs. 1100 billions.
Responding to a query on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations,
the prime minister said, “We are well wishers of Afghanistan
and want a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. A peaceful
Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region.”
The prime minister said feasibility work was underway on
Peshawar-Kabul motorway while more then 60 percent development
work has been completed on Peshawar-Jalalabad Highway.
“We want to contribute towards Afghanistan’s development
as Afghanistan’s stability is important for our own
stability,” the prime minister remarked.
To another question, he said all political parties and
leaders of Pakistan must work together for the well being,
progress and development of the country.