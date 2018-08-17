Mahmud Khan to take oath as 22nd CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today

PESHAWAR, Aug 17 (APP):All is set for Mahmud Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),
the newly-elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to take
oath of his office today (Friday).
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Zaffar Jhagra, will
administer the oath to the new chief minister in a ceremony to be held at the
Governor House Peshawar at 3:00 pm today. Mehmud Khan served the youth as
Sports Minister KP and in his supervision a record 35000 youth first at Tehsil
level and than 11500 at District level were part of the historical Under-23
Games wherein players of 26 male and 17 female took part.
As desired by legendary Imran Khan, the athletes were given
proper playing kits including, shoes, uniform, track-suite,
handsome cash prizes for the top position holders and medalists, TA, DA and
above all sports and education scholarship of Rs. 50 million were distributed
among players of Under-23 Games held in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Mahmud Khan also passed directives as Sports Minister for
the first time in the history of KP to equip the youth of each discipline with
proper and international standard playing gears and each year during his tenure
as Sports Minister distributed among players.
Mahmud once said if a cyclists does not have his or her own cycle
how can he or she compete that is why he kept his focus on distribution of
playing gears alongside ensuring provision of playing fields in each of the
Tehsil and district of Khyber Pakhtunhwa. From Dera Ismail Khan to Chitral a
chain of 130 playing fields were constructed in the light of promised being
made by Imran Khan with the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Looking after his excellent performance by serving the
youth, Mahmud Khan got Imran’s attention and once Imran in his speech during
the Under-23 Games lauded him for his achievement of involving record number of
youth in healthy activities. Imran said: What I dream and desired about KP
youth, Mehmud Khan you did that.”
Earlier, on Thursday, Mahmud Khan was elected as new Chief
Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for next five year today by securing 77
votes. Opposition’s candidate Mian Nisar Gul remained second with 33 votes.
Mahmud Khan was born in Matta Tehsil of Swat in 1972. He got
early education from Government Primary School and then obtained certificate of
Matriculation from Peshawar Public School.
He did his masters from Agriculture University of Peshawar. From
2007 to 2012, he had been Nazim Union Council Khariri of Tehsil Matta. He is a
prominent politician from Swat who was elected as MPA on PK-9 in 2013.
He held portfolios of sports, culture, and irrigation in the
cabinet of Pervez Khattak. He has also been KP irrigation and home minister but
for a very brief period of time. In general election 2018, he bagged 25,697
votes from PK-9. He is the President of PTI Malakand Division.
In 1901, NWFP was declared as a Chief Commissioner Province
and thirty-one years later in 1932 its status was raised to the Governor
Province and NWFP Legislative Council was formed. The first session of the
council was summoned on 18 May 1932 under the presidentship of His Lordship
Hon’ble K.B. Khan Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Khan of Zaida at the Town Hall Abbotabad,
at 9 a.m. of the clock, swearing Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan as the
minister for Transferred Departments.
In 1937, the Government of India Act 1935 was enforced in
NWFP changing the pre set regulations which introduced the portfolio of the
chief minister, abolishing the portfolio of the president. The first session of
the new parliament was summoned on March 12, 1946 under the Chairmanship of
Sardar Bahadur Khan while Nawabzada Allah Nawaz Khan was elected as Speaker and
Lala Girdheri Lal as Deputy Speaker on March 13, 1946. The total number of
members was 50. This Assembly was dissolved in 1951 and the number of members
was increased from 50 to 58.
The legislative Assembly became a Provincial Assembly
through a presidential order known as legal framework order 1970. After the
restoration of the Provincial Assembly in 1970, General Elections were held for
the NWFP Provincial Assembly on December 17, 1970. At that time the number of
member’s seats in the Assembly was 43 out of which 2 seats were reserved for
women and only one for minorities. The first session of the Assembly was
summoned on May 2, 1972 in the hall of Pakistan Academy for Rural Development,
University Town Peshawar. Muhammad Aslam Khan Khattak was elected as Speaker
and Arbab Saifur Rehman Khan as Deputy.
