Mahmud Khan to take oath as 22nd CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today

PESHAWAR, Aug 17 (APP):All is set for Mahmud Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),

the newly-elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to take

oath of his office today (Friday).

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Zaffar Jhagra, will

administer the oath to the new chief minister in a ceremony to be held at the

Governor House Peshawar at 3:00 pm today. Mehmud Khan served the youth as

Sports Minister KP and in his supervision a record 35000 youth first at Tehsil

level and than 11500 at District level were part of the historical Under-23

Games wherein players of 26 male and 17 female took part.

As desired by legendary Imran Khan, the athletes were given

proper playing kits including, shoes, uniform, track-suite,

handsome cash prizes for the top position holders and medalists, TA, DA and

above all sports and education scholarship of Rs. 50 million were distributed

among players of Under-23 Games held in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Mahmud Khan also passed directives as Sports Minister for

the first time in the history of KP to equip the youth of each discipline with

proper and international standard playing gears and each year during his tenure

as Sports Minister distributed among players.

Mahmud once said if a cyclists does not have his or her own cycle

how can he or she compete that is why he kept his focus on distribution of

playing gears alongside ensuring provision of playing fields in each of the

Tehsil and district of Khyber Pakhtunhwa. From Dera Ismail Khan to Chitral a

chain of 130 playing fields were constructed in the light of promised being

made by Imran Khan with the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Looking after his excellent performance by serving the

youth, Mahmud Khan got Imran’s attention and once Imran in his speech during

the Under-23 Games lauded him for his achievement of involving record number of

youth in healthy activities. Imran said: What I dream and desired about KP

youth, Mehmud Khan you did that.”

Earlier, on Thursday, Mahmud Khan was elected as new Chief

Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for next five year today by securing 77

votes. Opposition’s candidate Mian Nisar Gul remained second with 33 votes.

Mahmud Khan was born in Matta Tehsil of Swat in 1972. He got

early education from Government Primary School and then obtained certificate of

Matriculation from Peshawar Public School.

He did his masters from Agriculture University of Peshawar. From

2007 to 2012, he had been Nazim Union Council Khariri of Tehsil Matta. He is a

prominent politician from Swat who was elected as MPA on PK-9 in 2013.

He held portfolios of sports, culture, and irrigation in the

cabinet of Pervez Khattak. He has also been KP irrigation and home minister but

for a very brief period of time. In general election 2018, he bagged 25,697

votes from PK-9. He is the President of PTI Malakand Division.

In 1901, NWFP was declared as a Chief Commissioner Province

and thirty-one years later in 1932 its status was raised to the Governor

Province and NWFP Legislative Council was formed. The first session of the

council was summoned on 18 May 1932 under the presidentship of His Lordship

Hon’ble K.B. Khan Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Khan of Zaida at the Town Hall Abbotabad,

at 9 a.m. of the clock, swearing Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan as the

minister for Transferred Departments.

In 1937, the Government of India Act 1935 was enforced in

NWFP changing the pre set regulations which introduced the portfolio of the

chief minister, abolishing the portfolio of the president. The first session of

the new parliament was summoned on March 12, 1946 under the Chairmanship of

Sardar Bahadur Khan while Nawabzada Allah Nawaz Khan was elected as Speaker and

Lala Girdheri Lal as Deputy Speaker on March 13, 1946. The total number of

members was 50. This Assembly was dissolved in 1951 and the number of members

was increased from 50 to 58.

The legislative Assembly became a Provincial Assembly

through a presidential order known as legal framework order 1970. After the

restoration of the Provincial Assembly in 1970, General Elections were held for

the NWFP Provincial Assembly on December 17, 1970. At that time the number of

member’s seats in the Assembly was 43 out of which 2 seats were reserved for

women and only one for minorities. The first session of the Assembly was

summoned on May 2, 1972 in the hall of Pakistan Academy for Rural Development,

University Town Peshawar. Muhammad Aslam Khan Khattak was elected as Speaker

and Arbab Saifur Rehman Khan as Deputy.