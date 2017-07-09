Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah remembered on 50th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): The 50th death anniversary of Madr-e-

Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed with reverence and

respect on Sunday.

Various government and private institutions, political parties

and women wings of many organizations arranged conferences and

seminars to highlight the services rendered by Fatima Jinnah.

Radio and TV channels aired specail programmes while

newspapers published supplements to highlight her role and support

to his brother Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his struggle for

the creation of Pakistan.

The Quaid was greatly affected after his wife’s death in 1929.

Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with Mohammad Ali Jinnah and

gathered the women of Sub continent on one platform which made the

struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

In 1947, Jinnah formed the Women’s Relief Committee, which

later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women s Association

(APWA).

She also played a significant role in the settlement of

migrants in the new state of Pakistan.

Jinnah is referred as the Madar e Millat or Mother of the

Nation for her role in the Freedom Movement.

She returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age

of 71 against the military administrator Ayub Khan.

Fatima Ali Jinnah was born on July 9, 1893. After obtaining a

dental degree from the University of Calcutta in 1923, she became a

close associate and an adviser to her older brother Muhammad Ali

Jinnah who later became the founder and first Governor General of

Pakistan.

She was one of the leading and pioneering woman figures in the

Pakistan Movement and served as the executive member of Pakistan

Movement committee working under her brother, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A strong critic of the British Raj (Rule), she emerged as a

strong advocate of the two nation theory and a leading member of the

All-India Muslim League.

After Pakistan appeared on the map of the world as a free

country on August 14, 1047 Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah co-

founded the Pakistan Women’s Association which played an integral

role in the settlement of the women migrants in the newly formed

country.

Fatima Jinnah passed away on July 9, 1967 and is buried beside

her brother in his mausoleum in Karachi.

Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support

for civil rights, and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement.