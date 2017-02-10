Lok Virsa to screen film The Boy in Striped Pajamas tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional

Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize screening of British American historical film “The Boy in Striped Pajamas” on Saturday at Media Center.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and people from different

walks of life would participate in the film screening.

It is a 2008 British American historical period drama based on the novel

of the same name by Irish writer John Boyne.

The film was directed by Mark Herman, produced by Miramax Films, BBC

Films and Heyday Films and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film stars Vera Farmiga, David Thewlis, Asa Butterfield and Jack Scanlon. It was released on September 12, 2008 in the United Kingdom.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas is a powerful fictional story that offers a unique perspective on how prejudice, hatred and violence affect innocent people, particularly children, during wartime