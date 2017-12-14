Lok Virsa to screen classic film ‘Oliver Twist’

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of literary classic film “Oliver Twist” on December 16 at its media centre.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia and film fans from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would attend the film screening.

Film “Oliver Twist” (2005) – a film adaptation by director Roman Polanski starring Ben Kingsley, Barney Clark, Michael Heath, and Jeremy Swift. The screenplay is written by Ronald Harwood.

The book written by Charles Dickens in 1839, Oliver Twist is hailed as a social novel which satirizes the hypocrisies of Dickens’ time, including child labour, the recruitment of children as criminals, and the plight of street children.

In the Nineteenth Century, orphan Oliver Twist is sent from the orphanage to a workhouse, where the children are mistreated and barely fed. He moves to the house of an undertaker, but after an unfair beating, he starts a seven day runaway to London.

He arrives exhausted and starving and is soon welcomed in a gang of pickpockets lead by the old crook Fagin. When he is mistakenly taken as a thief, the wealthy victim Brownlow brings Oliver to his home and shelters him. But Fagin and the dangerous Bill Sykes decide to kidnap Oliver to burglarize Mr. Brownlow’s fancy house.

The film was released to a limited number of theaters but earned a generally good reception among the critics with most describing it as “visually exact and detailed without being too picturesque”.