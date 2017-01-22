Lok Virsa to pay tribute to Ustad Shaukat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Lok Virsa will hold an event to pay
tribute to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain, a renowned tabla player who
belonged to the Punjab gharana of tabla-playing music artists.
The program will be held on January 26 at at Media Centre.
Mian Shaukat Hussain was born to a family of professional
musicians. His father, Mian Maula Bakhsh, was a professional singer.
But young Shaukat was drawn to percussion instruments from an early
age.
He began his career from All India Radio, Delhi at the age of
18. His family migrated to Pakistan after independence in 1947.
In Pakistan, he was employed by Radio Pakistan, Lahore as a
staff artist.
Mian Shaukat Hussain retired in 1992 and died 4 years later in
1996 of kidney failure.
He is survived by his son Raza Shaukat Hussain, a tabla player
of merit himself who will participate in the program.
The program includes performances by Raza Shaukat Hussain and
renowned singers Shafqat Salamat Ali and Israr Chishti.