Lok Virsa to organize ‘Open Mic’ grand performance on Sept 17

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize Open Mic- 2nd grand

performance on September 17.

Local artists who participated in the Open Mic weekly series

will perform at grand show.

This will be a sing-along and dance-along event, open to all

music enthusiasts.

Lok Virsa’s weekly Open Mic sessions have been running

successfully for the past 6 months.

The first Open Mic Live performance was held on a cool

afternoon in March 2017. Seven contestants performed to a cheering

audience gathered at Lok Khaba.

Every week since then, Lok Virsa have held Open Mic auditions

(on Thursdays) followed by Open Mic Live performances (On Sundays).

Both these events have become hugely popular and are attended

by numerous talented artists who come, not only from twin cities,

but also from far away places to share their talent with us and

fellow contestants.

Open Mic platform has remained open to everyone who has a

talent for singing and passion for music, hence becoming a social

gathering place for people to come together and bond over their

favorite folk tunes.

Time has now come for the rising stars from our Open Mic

programs to show everyone their skills and take center stage at a

Grand Performance.