Lok Virsa to name rooftop theater as Bali Jatti Theater

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will honor the legendary folk

artist “Bali Jatti” by naming rooftop theater as “Bali Jatti Rooftop

Theater”.

Bali Jatti was the first woman to own a travelling stage

theatre in Punjab province.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said that

Bali Jatti was a renowned theatre actress who spent her life

promoting Punjabi folk theatre.

She said that Lok Virsa also named halls on renowned folk

artists Mahi Bhagi and Zarsanaga.

Renowned folk singer Laila Jatti highly appreciated Lok Virsa

for honouring renowned folk singer Bali Jatti.