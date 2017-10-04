Lok Virsa to name rooftop theater as Bali Jatti Theater

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will honor the legendary folk
artist “Bali Jatti” by naming rooftop theater as “Bali Jatti Rooftop
Theater”.
Bali Jatti was the first woman to own a travelling stage
theatre in Punjab province.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said that
Bali Jatti was a renowned theatre actress who spent her life
promoting Punjabi folk theatre.
She said that Lok Virsa also named halls on renowned folk
artists Mahi Bhagi and Zarsanaga.
Renowned folk singer Laila Jatti highly appreciated Lok Virsa
for honouring renowned folk singer Bali Jatti.
