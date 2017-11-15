Lok Virsa to arrange auditions for new talent tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):National Institute of Folk Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday arranged audition for new talent under its Open Mic programme.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr Fouzia Saeed on Wednesday said that the Pakistani people are very talented and Lok virsa wants to facilitate bringing out good singers.

“We want to reclaim our creative spaces and bringing back creative expression into our lives,” she said.

She said that all those who think they have the singing talent can contact us. “Every Thursday a committee will conduct audition at Lok Virsa and every Sunday there will be an open performance of those accepted in the auditions by Lok Virsa’s food court.