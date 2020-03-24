Leather goods exports increase by11.17%

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Leather goods exports during first eight months of current financial year grew by 11.17% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February (2019-20), leather goods worth $361,921 million were exported as compared to the exports of $325,543 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 13.35%, about 775 TH. DOZ of leather garments valuing $198,965 million exported as compared to the 683 TH.DOZ worth $175,536 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 4,022 TH.DOZ of leather gloves worth $155,289 million were also exported in first eight months of current financial year as compared to the exports of 3,667 TH.DOZ valuing $142,573 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, other leather products exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 3.13%.

Other leather goods worth $7,667 million were exported as compared to the exports of $7,434 million of same period of last year.