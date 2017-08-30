Law Ministry asked for early official publication of census results

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Ministry of Law and Justice has
been asked to take all necessary legal and administrative measures
for early official publication of census results.
With Law ministry’s this measure, the commission could be able
to accomplish its constitutional and legal obligation in time and in
an efficient manner, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad said in a letter written to the
Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice here.
In a letter, the secretary ECP sought attention to the
provision of Article 51 (5) of the constitution which provide that
the seats in the National Assembly shall be allocated to each
province, federally administered tribal areas and federal capital
on the basis of population in accordance with last proceeding census
officially published.
He said that in the back drop of 6th national census, held
from March-May 2017 in the country as per provisional results shared
by Bureau of Statistics, with regard to census, tangible demographic
changes have taken place in federating units which might necessitate
enhancement or reallocation of seats in the National Assembly as
well as provincial assembly by the parliament.
He added in the event of such enhancement or reallocation of
seats, the ECP has to carry out delimitation in accordance with
provisions of chapter-III of the Election Acts 2017 as passed by the
National Assembly on August 22, 2017.
He said that the section 17(2), requires the commission to
delimit constituencies after every census officially published.
Keeping in view the importance, magnitude of work and time
period required for completion of different stages of the
delimitation of constituencies, it is apprehended that in case of
the delayed officially publication of census result, timely
completion of delimitation exercise could not be made possible, he added.
