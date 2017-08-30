Law Ministry asked for early official publication of census results

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Ministry of Law and Justice has

been asked to take all necessary legal and administrative measures

for early official publication of census results.

With Law ministry’s this measure, the commission could be able

to accomplish its constitutional and legal obligation in time and in

an efficient manner, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad said in a letter written to the

Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice here.

In a letter, the secretary ECP sought attention to the

provision of Article 51 (5) of the constitution which provide that

the seats in the National Assembly shall be allocated to each

province, federally administered tribal areas and federal capital

on the basis of population in accordance with last proceeding census

officially published.

He said that in the back drop of 6th national census, held

from March-May 2017 in the country as per provisional results shared

by Bureau of Statistics, with regard to census, tangible demographic

changes have taken place in federating units which might necessitate

enhancement or reallocation of seats in the National Assembly as

well as provincial assembly by the parliament.

He added in the event of such enhancement or reallocation of

seats, the ECP has to carry out delimitation in accordance with

provisions of chapter-III of the Election Acts 2017 as passed by the

National Assembly on August 22, 2017.

He said that the section 17(2), requires the commission to

delimit constituencies after every census officially published.

Keeping in view the importance, magnitude of work and time

period required for completion of different stages of the

delimitation of constituencies, it is apprehended that in case of

the delayed officially publication of census result, timely

completion of delimitation exercise could not be made possible, he added.